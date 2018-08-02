This teen was probably just hoping to have a casual evening at the ball game watching the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Monday night.

But instead he got a little more entertainment than he bargained for, in the form of the adults with him (presumably his parents) embarrassing him on the big screen in front of the whole stadium, thanks to their vivacious dance moves.

To the dulcet tones of Flo Rida‘s seminal hit “Low,” the woman on the teen’s right happily got into the groove, while the man to his left joined in with some joyful clapping. Unfortunately, sandwiched in the middle, the teen was not feeling it; he just kept his arms resolutely crossed the whole time, despite their best efforts get him into the dancing spirit as well.

And, as Twitter commenters have noted, “This mom embarrassing her son is the mom all moms should aspire to be.”

There was more, too: during DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean,” the cameras once again found the party. The teen even covered his eyes in mortification when his group was once again put up on the big screen. At this rate, he may try to snag seats far away from the dancing duo next time they make a trip to the baseball game.