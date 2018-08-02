Just a day after Stephen Colbert debuted his montage of President Donald Trump saying there was “No collusion,” Jimmy Kimmel put together a Trump-themed compilation of his own.

During Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host aired a collection of clips showing all the times Trump has used the phrase, “It’s true,” to follow up claims such as, “Trump is one of the only people ever who actually accomplished more than he promised,” and, “Hillary Clinton couldn’t be elected dog catcher.”

“The truth really is on the endangered list, you know. President Trump, in his second year as president, he has almost doubled the number of lies he told in the first year,” Kimmel said. “It’s called lying. He’s not misleading, he’s lying. And you know how you can tell he’s lying? Because he’s always telling us it’s true.”

Watch the full clip below.