Fox Host Apologizes After Claiming Her Country Club Wouldn't Seat Her Family Because of Her Views on Trump

A Fox News host has apologized after claiming on Twitter that her country club was shunning her family because of her perceived views about President Donald Trump

Melissa Francis, who co-anchors Outnumbered on Fox News and Fox Business Network’s After the Bell, reportedly said on Twitter this week that the Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville would not seat her family for dinner.

In now-deleted tweets – screencapped by Mediaite – Francis wrote: “We are member of Siwanoy Bronxville but somehow, they can’t fit us in for dinner. Repeatedly. I’m sure it’s a coincidence and not something more. Right? #Never Trumpers #cnn #HillaryForever?”

Francis claimed in an earlier tweet the Siwanoy “shuns my family yet again” and suggested the club prefers CNN to right-leaning Fox News.

On Wednesday, Francis apologized on Twitter.

“I want to apologize to the Siwanoy management for what I am now convinced was a misunderstanding,” she wrote.

Siwanoy management did not immediately comment.