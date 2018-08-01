Death Valley Tentatively Sets the World Record for Hottest Month Ever
The dunes of the Valle de la Muerte, (Death Valley), in the background the oasis of San Pedro de Atacama, Chile.
DEA / V. GIANNELLA—De Agostini via Getty Images
By Associated Press
6:01 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES — Preliminary data show that Death Valley, California, set the world record in July for the hottest month ever for the second straight year.

National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Lericos says the month’s average temperature at Furnace Creek in Death Valley was 108.1 degrees (42.28 Celsius).

That eclipses the record set in Death Valley in July 2017 when the average was 107.4 degrees (41.89 Celsius).

Lericos says last month saw a persistent pattern of high pressure set up over the Southwest, restricting the movement of air vertically in the atmosphere and creating a heat wave.

Lericos says the data must be reviewed before the record becomes official.

Notoriously blistering Death Valley holds the world record for highest temperature recorded — 134 degrees (56.67 Celsius) — set on July 10, 1913.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE