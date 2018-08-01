Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on The Breakdown episode 14: Money examines how Trump’s tariffs and trade wars hit your wallet, Sports Illustrated predicts who’s going to lead the 2019-2021 NFL Hall of Fame ballots, Fortune looks at Facebook’s recent stock dive, and TIME senior editor Alex Fitzpatrick discusses the ongoing battle to stop 3D printed guns.