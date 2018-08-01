Stephen Colbert Put Together a Long Montage of Trump Saying 'No Collusion'

By Megan McCluskey
11:00 AM EDT

Now that President Donald Trump has changed his defense to “Collusion is not a crime,” Stephen Colbert is taking a look back at all the times Trump said there was “No collusion.”

During Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, the host aired a montage of Trump repeatedly saying that his campaign had not colluded with Russia throughout Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“He uses it for every occasion. It’s like his ‘aloha.’ It means both ‘hello’ and ‘I’m guilty,'” Colbert joked. “But he and his team have recently rebranded and our using a new phrase that Trump tweeted out this morning, ‘Collusion is not a crime.'”

However, legal experts say that the ambiguity around the term collusion is irrelevant.

“It’s not whether it’s the crime of collusion. It’s whether they engaged in the act of collusion in furtherance of actual criminal behavior,” Bradley Moss, an attorney in Washington D.C. who specializes in national security issues recently told TIME.

Watch the full clip below.

