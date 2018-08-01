Salads and Wraps Sold at Kroger and Trader Joe's May Have Been Contaminated By a Parasite

Salads and wraps sold at major grocery chains may have been contaminated by an infectious parasite, according to a public health alert.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) warned consumers on Monday to stay away from certain beef, pork and poultry salads and wraps sold at stores including Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Gordon Food Service and Walgreen’s. Romaine lettuce used in these products may have been tainted by Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness, according to FSIS.

The salads and wraps in question were produced by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods LLC between July 15 and 18, and labeled for consumption by dates between July 18 and 23. Some chopped romaine used by Caito Foods and supplied by Fresh Express has been recalled over feared Cyclospora contamination, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service statement.

Representatives from Caito Foods, Kroger, Walgreen’s, Gordon Food Service and Chiquita Brands, Fresh Express’ parent company, did not immediately respond to TIME’s requests for comment. In a statement, Trader Joe’s said no illnesses have been reported in connection with its products, and specified that they were sold only in Midwest stores.

FSIS is urging consumers to throw away and avoid eating any of the potentially affected salads and wraps, which it is working with Caito to remove from store shelves. Cyclospora can have an incubation period of up to two weeks, so illnesses could surface up until Aug. 6, according to Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Cyclosporiasis, the illness caused by Cyclospora exposure, typically includes symptoms such as diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea, fatigue, weight loss and appetite loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is not typically life-threatening, but symptoms can last a month or more.

Salad mixes supplied by Fresh Express were also implicated in a Cyclospora outbreak stemming from McDonald’s salads, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed.