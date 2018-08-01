Zimbabwe's Election Commission Announces Majority Win for Ruling Party
Activists from Zimbabwe's ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) Youth League rally ahead of the July 30 general elections in Zimbabwe.
Jekesai Nijikizana—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:41 AM EDT

(HARARE, Zimbabwe) — The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says the ruling ZANU-PF party has won a majority of seats in Parliament.

ZANU-PF has now won 109 seats versus the main opposition MDC party which has taken 41 seats in the country’s House of Assembly which has 210 seats.

According to the electoral commission’s early morning announcement, 58 parliamentary seats are yet to be declared.

The commission said it will only announce the results of Zimbabwe’s presidential race, pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, after all the votes have come in.

