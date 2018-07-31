Swedish Crown Jewels Stolen By Thieves Who Got Away on a Motorboat

Priceless Swedish crown jewels were stolen from the Strängnäs Cathedral in Sweden, the Swedish Police Authority said Tuesday.

The thieves took two crowns and royal orb from the cathedral, which is located west of Stockholm, and took off in a motor boat that was moored just below the church. Police immediately pursued the suspects by boat and helicopters.

“We are on land, in the water and in the air,” a police spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The stolen crowns were the funeral crowns of Karl IV and his wife Queen Kristina from 1611, Swedish police said in a press release. The royal jewels were initially buried with the couple but were then exhumed and put on display in the cathedral, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The motorboat is described as small and open, though its color is currently unclear.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests had been made.