Aeromexico Plane Crashes Shortly After Takeoff in Northern Mexico, No Deaths Reported
AeroMexico Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on final approach at Amsterdam Schiphol airport, Jan. 17, 2018.
SOPA Images—LightRocket via Getty Images
By Associated Press
6:40 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, but the state’s governor said there were no deaths in the accident.

The civil defense office of Durango state said the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The office published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.

Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro wrote in his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident.”

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico’s Transport Department, said that “the plane fell upon takeoff.” He said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.

Aeromexico said the incident involved an Embraer 190 plane with a capacity of 100 passengers on a flight from Durango to Mexico City.

