A group affiliated with the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in Tajikistan that killed four cycling tourists, including two Americans.

The group of seven bicyclists were riding in Danghara district, southeast of the capital Dushanbe, when they were struck by a car and physically attacked by five armed suspects on Sunday, according to ABC News.

Authorities in Tajikistan said the attack, which was initially thought to be a hit-and-run, appeared deliberate.

Then on Monday, an ISIS-affiliated group took responsibility for the incident.

In a Tweet, the group said that “soldiers of the Caliphate” launched the attack on “citizens of Crusader coalition countries,” running them over and then using knives, according to ABC’s translation.

Four people were killed, including two Americans, a Dutch national and Swiss citizen.

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe confirmed the deaths of American citizens, who were not named due to privacy concerns.

In a statement, the embassy condemned the attack and sent condolences to the families. A security alert was issued to U.S. citizens. It urged precautions and also reportedly said there was “no evidence that indicates a heightened level of threat to U.S. citizens.”

If ISIS’s claims on the Tajikistan incident are confirmed, it would the first time Americans have been killed in a terrorist attack outside of the U.S. since August 2017 in Barcelona, according to ABC.