Four People Have Been Shot and Killed in a New York City Building, Police Say

By Associated Press
10:47 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Police say four people have been shot and killed at an apartment building in New York City.

Officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to the building in the Astoria section of Queens.

There’s no immediate information on the ages of the dead, or on the circumstances of the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

WPIX-TV video showed a cluster of police cars and officers around the low-rise brick building. The TV station says officers in body armor were seen entering the building.

