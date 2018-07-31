Report: North Korea Is Building New Missiles
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images
By Colin Keatinge / Bloomberg
8:00 PM EDT

North Korea is working on new missiles weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit in Singapore with the North’s leader Kim Jong Un, the Washington Post reported.

Newly obtained evidence, including recent satellite photos, indicates that efforts are underway on at least one, and maybe two, liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles at a facility on the edges of Pyongyang, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified officials familiar with U.S. intelligence.

The new intelligence does not suggest an expansion of North Korea’s capabilities but shows that work on advanced weapons is continuing, according to the Post.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE