Former United States president Barack Obama reunited with his vice president and dear friend Joe Biden over lunch at the Dog Tag Bakery in Georgetown, Washington D.C., where they showed support for veterans and military families and military caregivers.

The bakery, a non-profit that provides work experience and education for veterans and military families through fellowship programs, shared a photo via Twitter of the dynamic duo ordering lunch on Monday. Megan Ogilvie, Dog Tag’s CEO, said that Obama and Biden’s lunchtime outing was completely unexpected, with the bakery finding out less than 10 minutes in advance.

“It was unbelievable, an amazing visit. They were so gracious with their time, so incredibly humble and lovely,” Ogilvie told TIME, noting that Obama and Biden told her that they had been following Dog Tag’s mission for some years. “They gave time to all of our fellows in the program, embraced all of them, shook hands, took selfies. They stopped to listen and ask, ‘Where did you serve? Where did your loved one serve?'”

According to Ogilvie, both Obama and Biden ordered Dog Tag’s ham and Gruyère sandwich, which was served with shallot-infused jam on ciabatta bread. Obama chose a fennel side salad, while Biden indulged his noted sweet tooth with a piece of mint basil blueberry cake. Both men had coffee with their lunch.

Before leaving, Obama offered words of encouragement to the fellows at the bakery, thanking them for serving their country. Ogilvie said that former president and vice president were “so positive and uplifting to everyone…it just felt like they were two friends having lunch together.”