Dog Steals GoPro to Create the Best Chase Scene Ever

By Cady Lang
11:41 AM EDT

A very good dog named Bonnie has become an Internet sensation after her owner posted a video to Reddit of her running with a frisbee that has a GoPro attached to it.

In the clip, Bonnie creates the best chase scene ever, showing off not only her skills at running with a frisbee in her mouth, but also some burgeoning talent as a cinéma vérité filmmaker. The video chronicles Bonnie running from other dogs and her owner in a spirited sprint that includes plenty of twists, turns, and jumps that’s made even more endearing by the intimate angle that it’s filmed at — eye level with Bonnie herself.

Watch Bonnie’s wild adventure below.

The only reason we have a GoPro… from Zoomies

