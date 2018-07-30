Netflix Just Announced A Bunch of New Shows That Will Premiere in 2018

Netflix has announced a bunch of new shows coming to the streaming platform, along with premiere dates for several of its returning series.

The upcoming new Netflix shows include a limited series from Academy Award-winning actor Octavia Spencer and an unscripted series about the basic elements of cooking, Netflix announced during its session at the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday.

Below, see what’s coming to Netflix following its latest announcement.

New Netflix series

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The highly-anticipated reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch puts a dark twist on the teen witch’s coming-of-age story. Starring Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), the show sees Sabrina fighting against evil forces while trying to reconcile her true self. Sabrina will have a vibe familiar to fans of Rosemary’s Baby or The Exorcist, according to Netflix.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comes to Netflix on Oct. 26.

White Lines

White Lines, a series about a woman who comes to Ibiza seeking answers after her body, a legendary Manchester DJ, is discovered on the island twenty years after he disappeared.

The Kominsky Method

An eight-episode show from Chuck Lorre (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men), The Kominsky Method follows two friends, played by Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, as they navigate life and aging in Los Angeles. The series comes to Netflix on Nov. 16.

The Innocents

Harry and June, two teenagers who run away from home to be together, stumble across a new hurdle in their relationship: June discovers she has the ability to shape-shift. As she figures out how to handle her newfound power, a mysterious professor tells June that there are others like her. The discovery tests the love between Harry and June. The series launches on Aug. 24.

The Good Cop

Tony Danza plays a former NYPD officer who never liked sticking to the rules living with his son (Josh Groban), a straight-laced NYPD detective who loves to follow rules. The series will come to Netflix on Sept. 21.

Disenchantment

An adult animated comedy series from the mind of Matt Groening, Disenchantment takes viewers to the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they are introduced to Bean, a princess who enjoys booze, her elf companion Elfo and her own personal demon, Luci. The series is filled with other creatures from fantasy, including harpies, trolls and ogres, and launches on Netflix on Aug. 17.

Limited series

Maniac

Maniac, a limited series starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as two strangers attracted to the late stages of a mysterious drug trial that promises to repair the mind, will come to Netflix on Sept. 21. The show covers a three-day pharmaceutical trial of a pill invented by Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), who claims any mental distress, from heartbreak to illness, can be repaired with his new treatment without any complications or side effects.

Madam C.J. Walker

Madam C.J. Walker, a limited series from Netflix starring and executive produced by Spencer, follows the real story of the black hair care pioneer as she overcomes numerous challenges in her journey toward becoming a self-made millionaire. The eight-episode series is based on the biography On Her Own Ground, by A’Lelia Bundles.

Food shows

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

Netflix is expanding its food offerings by adding Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, based on the James Beard Award-winning book of the same name by Samin Nosrat. The series, which premieres on Oct. 19, follows Nosrat as she travels around the world to break down the fundamentals of what makes food taste good and explain to viewers how they can incorporate the same elements into their own cooking.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

Elsewhere in Netflix’s food space, the series The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell will take audiences into the world of creepy baked goods.

Chef’s Table: Season 5

The acclaimed series Chef’s Table will launch its fifth season on Sept. 28, taking viewers inside the kitchens of four new international chefs to see how they cook and live their lives.

Returning shows

House of Cards: Season 6

While the much-anticipated season 3 of Stranger Things won’t come to Netflix until 2019, the sixth and final season of the high-profile House of Cards will hit Netflix this fall. Although the streaming service did not announce the show’s release date at the TCA press tour, the series is expected to come out sometime near November’s mid-term elections, Deadline reports. Robin Wright will be the show’s sole lead after original star Kevin Spacey was dismissed last year, following a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.

Ozark: Season 2

The second season of Ozark continues to follow Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his family as he delves deeper into the criminal underworld. Season 2 will come to Netflix on Aug. 31.