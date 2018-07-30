Olympic ski star Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Beck Miller spoke out about the drowning death of their one-year-old child Emmy Miller on NBC’s TODAY Monday morning, with Bode Miller saying that parents must be “hyper aware” of the risk of drowning.

“I’ve been to all the pediatricians’ meetings and check-ups on our kids, and I can’t say it’s come up one time,” said Bode Miller.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different,” Morgan Miller, told TODAY’s Samantha Guthrie. “This should be the number one thing that we talk about,” she said. “You need to be hyper aware.”

The couple praised their late daughter, saying “she brought so much to our lives.”

“It’s an obligation to some degree,” said Bode of deciding to speak out. “I think it does in some way help to heal, a little bit, that maybe we’re preventing it from happening to somebody else.”

Emmy Miller drowned in June while playing at a neighbor’s house with her mother in the next room. Suddenly, Morgan said, it became “too quiet.” She walked into the room where the children were and asked where Emmy was.

“I turned around and the door that leads to the backyard, that was closed, had this tiny sliver of light coming through the side. And my heart sank, and I opened the door, and she was floating in the pool. And I ran and I jumped in,” she said.

Morgan performed CPR and Emmy was rushed to hospital, but she died from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Drowning is the leading unintentional cause of death for children between the ages of 1-4.

“It’s the number one way that you could potentially lose your kid,” said Bode Miller. “If it’s number one, for me, I want to know about it.”