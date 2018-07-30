Two Americans were among four cyclists killed in a hit-and-run in Tajikistan on Sunday.

The Americans, along with a Dutch national and Swiss citizen, were riding in Danghara district, about 43 miles southeast of the capital, when they were struck by a car, BBC reports. Officials believe it may have been a deliberate attack.

Three other tourists of undisclosed nationalities were also reportedly injured before the car drove off.

On its Facebook page, the U.S. embassy in Dushanbe confirmed the American fatalities.

“We can confirm that two American cyclists were killed in the Danghara district on July 29. Due to privacy concerns, we are unable to share further details,” the statement says. “Our condolences go out to the victims’ families, and we will continue to work with Tajik authorities in the ongoing investigation.”

Tajik officials said that two suspects involved in the incident were later “liquidated,” according to BBC. Authorities have also arrested a third suspect and recovered a damaged car they believe was involved in the case.