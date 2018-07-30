On Saturday afternoon, Patricia Hill called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to inform police of a murder: She had just killed her husband.

Upon discovering her husband’s pornography, Hill had taken an uncompromising stance. When she found out he ordered another video despite her objections, she shot him dead, KATV reports.

The 69-year-old Arkansas resident called 911 around 3 p.m. on Saturday to report her own crime.

When police arrived, Hill was sitting in front of her home.

The body of her husband, Frank Hill, 65, was found on the floor of a utility shed bearing at least two gunshot wounds.

Hill told the officers that she had disagreed with her husband’s purchase of video pornography. When she found out he persisted in buying porn anyways, she took a .22-caliber pistol and shot him twice, once in the leg, and once in the head, according to KATV.

Hill has been arrested and charged with capital murder. She is being detained without bail.