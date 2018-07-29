Redding Police Chief's Home Destroyed in California's Deadly Carr Fire

(REDDING, Calif.) — A police chief whose home was destroyed when fire tore through his Northern California city says he will continue to stay on duty.

Redding Police Chief Roger Moore told CNN on Sunday his father’s home also burned in the blaze, but his family has good support.

Moore said property can be replaced, noting that the fire had also taken lives.

Five people have died in the blaze, including a woman and her two great-grandchildren.

The fire has destroyed more than 500 buildings and is threatening thousands more. Triple-digit temperatures and dry vegetation are making it difficult for crews to corral the blaze. It is only 5 percent contained.