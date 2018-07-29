Infant's Body Found Along Southern California Highway

By Associated Press
2:52 PM EDT

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the body of an infant has been found along a Southern California highway.

Police were called after someone made the gruesome discovery Friday afternoon near Interstate 15 in Corona, east of Los Angeles.

Officers determined the baby was dead and called coroner’s investigators. The cause of death is under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear how old the child was.

KABC-TV reports Sunday that detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate who the baby belonged to.

