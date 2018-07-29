Disneyland will start paying employees $15 an hour next year as part of a minimum wage increase agreement reached with labor unions, following a months-long labor battle over pay at the theme park.

The 40% minimum wage increase will go into effect Jan. 1, 2019, Disneyland Resort announced Thursday. The deal will affect about 9,700 employees, who currently make $11 an hour working at the theme park’s shops, eateries and attractions. As part of the agreement, the current minimum will immediately go to $13.25. By 2020, the minimum will rise to $15.45, according to the company.

When the agreement takes effect, a full-time, non-tipped cast member at the current minimum could earn $8,000 more per year, according to a statement from Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort president Josh D’Amaro said the increase comes three years ahead of a California law requiring the $15 minimum wage.

“Our cast members are at the heart of making our guests’ dreams come true and this meaningful pay increase reflects the valuable roles they play at the resort,” Amaro said in a statement.