Google is honoring Mexican American civil rights leader María Rebecca Latigo de Hernández on her birthday with a new Doodle.

Born in Garza García, Mexico, Hernández later moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she spent most of her life speaking on behalf of women and children of Mexican descent facing economic discrimination and segregation in schools. Hernández, a skilled speaker, became San Antonio’s first Mexican American female radio announcer, according to her Doodle page.

As an organizer, Hernández co-founded the Orden Caballeros de America, or Order of the Knights of America, a group that worked to educate Mexican Americans about their rights. She also organized groups that provided financial services to expectant mothers and fought against segregation.

The Doodle for July 29 shows Hernández holding a microphone as people look on from behind her to celebrate what would have been the activist’s 122nd birthday. According to Google, the image shows her “doing what she did best — using her voice to elevate and benefit her community.”