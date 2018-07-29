Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Hospitalized, Now 'Resting Comfortably'
U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks during a protest June 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Democratic congressional members joined actives to protest "the Trump administration's policy to separate children from their parents at the border."
Alex Wong — Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:05 AM EDT

(ATLANTA) — Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Citing a statement from Lewis’ office, WSB-TV reports that the 78-year-old Georgia congressman was “resting comfortably” in a hospital Saturday night for “routine observation.”

The statement says Lewis expects to be released Sunday.

Lewis, a Democrat, played a key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis was expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening but did not attend.

