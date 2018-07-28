Nancy Pelosi Was a Special Guest on Friday's Episode of 'Jeopardy!'
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference with Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee on July 17, 2018.
By Jamie Ducharme
Nancy Pelosi may be best known for her lengthy congressional career, but the U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader took on a new gig this week.

Pelosi appeared as a guest on Friday’s episode of Jeopardy!, giving the clues for four questions falling, fittingly, under the “Congress” category. The questions pertained to the number of representatives in the House, the year of the first war declared by Congress, non-voting members of Congress and Pelosi’s own record-breaking, eight-hour filibuster in February.

The longtime congresswoman has made pop culture headlines before; she also appeared on a March episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and appeared on camera reading mean tweets about herself before the 2015 Radio & Television Correspondents Association Dinner.

See Pelosi’s Jeopardy! appearance (and test your own knowledge) in the video below.

