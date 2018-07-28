Active Shooter Reported at Texas Mall, Officials Confirm

An active shooter was reported at La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday, law enforcement officials confirmed.

“Active Shooter at the McAllen Plaza Mall Stay Away from the area! Several law enforcement agencies heading to the scene,” the Hidalgo County Precinct Four Constable’s office posted on Facebook.

The McAllen Police Department could not immediately confirm the incident to TIME or offer any further details.

Several videos claiming to show the scene at La Plaza surfaced on social media Saturday.

McAllen was thrust into the spotlight last month when its U.S. Border Patrol station, one of the nation’s busiest, attracted widespread outrage during President Donald Trump’s controversial practice of separating migrant families caught illegally crossing the border.

This is a developing story and will be updated.