An attempted robbery led to reports of an active shooter at La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday, officials said.

A statement from McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez confirmed that an attempted robbery took place at a La Plaza Mall jewelry store on Saturday, according to a tweet posted by the City of McAllen. All known suspects are in custody, and no injuries occurred. Initial reports of shots fired were in fact due to breaking glass in the store, according to the tweet.

The Hidalgo County Precinct Four Constable’s office originally posted on Facebook about an active shooting situation and warned people to avoid the area. The City of McAllen’s Twitter account said police were on the scene.

The McAllen Police Department could not immediately confirm the incident to TIME or offer any further details.

Several videos posted on social media Saturday claim to show the situation unfolding at the mall, before reports of the robbery surfaced.

McAllen was thrust into the spotlight last month when its U.S. Border Patrol station, one of the nation’s busiest, attracted widespread outrage during President Donald Trump’s controversial practice of separating migrant families caught illegally crossing the border.

This is a developing story and will be updated.