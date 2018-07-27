TIME Earns Two Emmy Award Nominations 

TIME has received two nominations for the 2018 News & Documentary Emmy Awards. Finding Home is nominated in the Outstanding New Approaches: Documentary category and The Mars Generation, which was produced by TIME for Netflix, is nominated in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category.

TIME won an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category in 2017, with PBS, for its production of A Year in Space. TIME has now been nominated for four Emmy Awards in the last two years.

Finding Home: 3 Babies, 3 Families, 1 Year is TIME’s year-long multimedia project on the refugee crisis, told through the lives of three babies and their families. In September 2016, through reporting, video and photography, TIME began covering three Syrian families from inside refugee camps in Thessaloniki, Greece, where few reporters have had access. The project follows the families’ journeys as they are assigned and relocated. Finding Home originally appeared on Time.com in December 2017.

The Mars Generation premiered on Netflix in May 2017. A TIME production, directed by Michael Barnett, The Mars Generation follows a group of teens at NASA’s space camp as they learn about the science and technology behind a trip to Mars.

“Finding Home and The Mars Generation are examples of how our innovative ideas can develop into powerful new forms of reporting and storytelling,” said Edward Felsenthal, editor in chief of TIME. “I congratulate my colleagues for their outstanding work on both projects and thank our partners at Netflix for believing in the ambitious endeavor of the The Mars Generation.”

Finding Home was created by a team including Francesca Trianni, David Kofahl Lynsey Addario, Aryn Baker, Tim Klimowicz, Ian Orefice, Jonathan Woods, Justine Simons, Edward Felsenthal, Nancy Gibbs, Kira Pollack, Dan Stewart, Amelia Kaufman, Anggi Priatmadi, Stacy Wang, Alice Gabriner, Kelly Conniff, Matt Vella, and Joe Fuller. Reporting for the project was supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and Merck for Mothers.

The Mars Generation team was led by director Michael Barnett, producers Austin Francalancia and Clare Tucker, with executive producers Alexandra Johnes, Edward Felsenthal, Ian Orefice, and Jonathan Woods, and with editorial support from Jeffrey Kluger.

The 39th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented on Monday, October 1st, 2018 in New York.

See the full list of nominees, which were announced on Thursday, July 26.