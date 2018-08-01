Amazon Prime Video is offering a new slate of movies and television series in August 2018, giving Prime customers a chance to catch up on old favorites and Amazon original programs.
The titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2018 include the Hilary Duff favorite A Cinderella Story, the classic thriller Blair Witch Project, Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! and the series premiere of Amazon’s original series Agatha Christie. Enjoy the new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2018
August 1
#MeToo: Now What?: Season 1
A Cinderella Story
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
Be Cool
Black Mask
Black Rain
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Boomerang
Cold War
CSNY/Déjà Vu
Curse of the Starving Class
Double Whammy
Fat Man and Little Boy
Fled
Flight of the Intruder
Freedom Writers
Frequency
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Heartbreakers
High Noon
Hoosiers
Hurt Locker
I Went Down
In & Out
Jacob’s Ladder
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child
Joe
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
King Corn
Kingpin
Nick of Time
No Way Out
Original Sin
Out of Time
Private Parts
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Species
Species II
Species III
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Blair Witch Project
The Elephant Man
The Ninth Gate
The Prince and Me
The Soloist
The Time Machine
The Usual Suspects
True Colors
Tunnel Rats
Vegas Vacation
Watchmen
August 2
America Divided: 201
August 6
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams
August 7
Having Our Baby
It Takes Guts
August 8
All I See Is You
Blood Ties
August 9
America Divided: 202
August 10
Agatha Christie: Season 1
Bleed for This
August 14
Avoiding Apocalypse: Season 1
The Stinky & Dirty Show: Season 2B
I Am Not Lorena
August 16
America Divided: 203
August 17
All or Nothing: Manchester City: Season 1
Gringo
August 21
Ambassadors of the Sky
Two of a Kind
August 23
America Divided: 204
August 25
Disobedience
The Escape of Prisoner 614
Woman Walk Ahead
August 26
Mother!
August 31
Billy the Exterminator: Season 1
Hangar 1: The UFO Files: Season 1
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 1
True Tori: Seasons 1-2