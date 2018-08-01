Amazon Prime Video is offering a new slate of movies and television series in August 2018, giving Prime customers a chance to catch up on old favorites and Amazon original programs.

The titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2018 include the Hilary Duff favorite A Cinderella Story, the classic thriller Blair Witch Project, Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! and the series premiere of Amazon’s original series Agatha Christie. Enjoy the new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2018

August 1

#MeToo: Now What?: Season 1

A Cinderella Story

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt

Be Cool

Black Mask

Black Rain

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Boomerang

Cold War

CSNY/Déjà Vu

Curse of the Starving Class

Double Whammy

Fat Man and Little Boy

Fled

Flight of the Intruder

Freedom Writers

Frequency

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Heartbreakers

High Noon

Hoosiers

Hurt Locker

I Went Down

In & Out

Jacob’s Ladder

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child

Joe

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

King Corn

Kingpin

Nick of Time

No Way Out

Original Sin

Out of Time

Private Parts

Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer

Species

Species II

Species III

Stir of Echoes

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Blair Witch Project

The Elephant Man

The Ninth Gate

The Prince and Me

The Soloist

The Time Machine

The Usual Suspects

True Colors

Tunnel Rats

Vegas Vacation

Watchmen

August 2

America Divided: 201

August 6

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams

August 7

Having Our Baby

It Takes Guts

August 8

All I See Is You

Blood Ties

August 9

America Divided: 202

August 10

Agatha Christie: Season 1

Bleed for This

August 14

Avoiding Apocalypse: Season 1

The Stinky & Dirty Show: Season 2B

I Am Not Lorena

August 16

America Divided: 203

August 17

All or Nothing: Manchester City: Season 1

Gringo

August 21

Ambassadors of the Sky

Two of a Kind

August 23

America Divided: 204

August 25

Disobedience

The Escape of Prisoner 614

Woman Walk Ahead

August 26

Mother!

August 31

Billy the Exterminator: Season 1

Hangar 1: The UFO Files: Season 1

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 1

True Tori: Seasons 1-2