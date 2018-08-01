Here's What's New on Netflix in August 2018 — And What's Leaving

Netflix is adding several shows, original comedies and classic movies in August 2018, which is sure to keep eager TV-watchers on their couches as late summer storms or heat waves pass by.
Those in need of a laugh can catch up on season 2 of The Good Place, which comes to Netflix on August 28, or season 1 of Great News, which comes to Netflix on August 23. For people who would rather work out some emotions with a long cry, the Sally Field-starring tearjerker Steel Magnolias will be available August 1, as will the emotional P.S. I Love You, starring Hilary Swank. Original fare from Netflix this month includes the Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer-led film Like Father and the dark comedy Brij Mohan Amar Rahe!, starring Arjun Mathur.
Many titles are leaving Netflix in August, including the movies Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Finding Dory, The 40-Year Old Virgin and Sausage Party. Catch up on before they disappear and enjoy what’s coming to the streaming service in August.
Here are the shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2018
August 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
August 2
Emelie
August 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
Cocaine Coast
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
I AM A KILLER
Like Father
Marching Orders
August 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version
Mr. Sunshine
On Children
August 5
Paid in Full
August 9
Perdida
The Originals: Season 5
August 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
Afflicted
All About the Washingtons
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
Insatiable
La casa de las flores
Million Pound Menu
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
The Package
The Ponysitters Club
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7
Zion
August 11
No Country for Old Men
August 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
August 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
August 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
August 17
Disenchantment
Magic for Humans
Pinky Malinky
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6
Stay Here
The Motive
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Ultraviolet
August 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2
August 21
Year One
August 23
Deadwind
Follow This
Great News: Season 1
August 24
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
Ghoul
The After Party
The Innocents
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3
Young & Hungry: Season 5
August 28
The Good Place: Season 2
August 29
Inequality for All
August 31
Inside the Criminal Mind
Ozark: Season 2
Paradise PD
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
The Laws of Thermodynamics
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
Undercover Law
Here are the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in August 2018
August 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can’t Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
August 2
10 Rules for Sleeping Around
August 5
13 Assassins
August 6
Welcome to Me
August 10
St. Vincent
August 12
For a Good Time, Call…
August 13
Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
August 16
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
August 23
Sausage Party
August 25
The Road