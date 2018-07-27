President Trump 'Open to Visiting Moscow' if Putin Formally Invites Him

By Associated Press
11:20 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump is “open to visiting Moscow” once he receives a “formal invitation” from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Trump “looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year” and “is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation.”

Trump had initially invited Putin to Washington this fall for a follow-up meeting to their Helsinki summit, but Trump national security adviser John Bolton changed the timeline this week, saying Trump now believes it should take place “after the Russia witch hunt is over” and “after the first of the year.”

Putin said Friday he’s ready to invite Trump to Moscow and ready to visit Washington if conditions are right.

