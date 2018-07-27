The Polo Player in That Photo of Meghan Markle Kissing Prince Harry Has Jokes

By Cady Lang
10:36 AM EDT

Newlyweds Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s congratulatory kiss at the Sentebale charity polo match in Windsor on Thursday was not only a rare instance of royal PDA, but also the inspiration for the Internet’s latest meme.

Harry and Meghan’s kiss followed Meghan’s presenting the trophy to Prince Harry and team captain Nacho Figueras after their team won by 5-4. Figueras holding the trophy while Harry and Meghan shared an intimate smooch sums up what we’ve all felt when we’ve been the third wheel, something the Internet felt intensely and made into a meme accordingly in less than a day’s time.

The meme might have been best employed by none other than Figueras, however.

