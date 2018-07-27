Google Doodle Celebrates Chess Grandmaster Lyudmila Rudenko's on What Would Have Been Her 114th Birthday

Google honored Women’s World Chess Champion Lyudmila Rudenko with a 1960’s graphic art-inspired Google Doodle.

Rudenko—born July 27, 1904 in Lubny, Ukraine—became a chess champion at just 24 years old during the 1928 Moscow Women’s Chess Championship.

Rudenko was first introduced to chess by her father at just 10-years-old, according to Rudenko’s Google Doodle page. However, chess wasn’t Rudenko’s initial interest. As a swimmer, Rudenko won a local competition for the 400-yard breast stroke in Ukraine before moving to Moscow in 1925, where she began to focus on her chess skills.

In 1950, Rudenko became the second woman to ever hold the Women’s World Chess Championship (while the championship started in 1927, Vera Menchik dominated the chess competition until her death). Rudenko held the Women’s World Chess Championship title until 1953 and was named Women’s Grandmaster in 1976. She passed away 10 years later at age the age of 81 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Rudenko was inducted to the World Chess Hall of Fame in 2015. Google said despite her groundbreaking accomplishments in chess, she considered organizing the evacuation of children during the Siege of Leningrad in World War II as her greatest feat.

Gooogle said their doodle is in celebration of Rudenko is inspired by 1960 graphic art posters and “reimagines a focused Rudenko’s determination during the world championship game.”