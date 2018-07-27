California TV Anchors Forced to Evacuate Studio as They Reported on Approaching Wildfire

Anchors at a California TV station were forced to evacuate their studio live on air as they reported on an approaching wildfire Thursday night.

The news feed at KRCR-TV in Redding went off air after 10:30 p.m. because of the Carr Fire, which was moving rapidly through the northern California city, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Right now, we are being evacuated,” anchor Allison Woods said during Thursday night’s broadcast. “We are going to leave the station because it is now unsafe to be here.”

The station continued to cover the wildfire live via its Facebook feed.

One person, a bulldozer operator battling the flames, died in the wildfire, the New York Times reports. At least 15 buildings were destroyed in the blaze, with 500 more under threat.