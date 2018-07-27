Evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson finds himself at the center of the Trump administration’s latest war of words with a foreign government, after the president threatened Turkey, a NATO ally, with “large sanctions” over his detainment. In a tweet Thursday, Trump called Brunson a “great Christian, family man and wonderful human being” and said he “should be released immediately.”

Vice President Mike Pence also spoke out about the case, telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences.” Here’s what to know about who Brunson is and how he wound up in a Turkish prison.

Who is Pastor Andrew Brunson?

Brunson, 50, is originally from North Carolina and has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, along with his wife and three children. He is a pastor at the small Izmir Resurrection Church and leads a congregation of around two dozen, according to the BBC.

Why was he arrested?

Turkish authorities arrested Brunson in 2016 as part of a sweeping crackdown after a failed military coup in July that year. Brunson was among thousands arrested, including journalists, activists and opponents of President Erdogan. Brunson is accused of being a spy with links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and to Pennsylvania-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish authorities blame for the coup attempt.

Brunson denies the charges, which carry a prison sentence of 35 years. In April his lawyer called them “totally unfounded” and said Brunson “was arrested due to his [Christian] faith.” Pence said there is “no credible evidence against him.”

Why did President Trump get involved?

Brunson’s case has mobilized evangelicals in the U.S., who say he is being persecuted for his Christian faith. Anger over his detention came to a head Thursday, when Pence, an evangelical Christian, attended a three-day conference on religious freedom at the State Department—a new event organized by the Trump administration. Brunson’s daughter Jacqueline Furnari also attended. Pence said her father had been accused of “dividing and separating Turkey by simply spreading his Christian faith.”

After the summit he tweeted:

Half an hour later President Trump entered the fray, backing Pence’s threat of sanctions. Relations with Turkey are already fraught because of U.S. support for Kurdish forces fighting in Syria, whom Erdogan considers terrorists. Sanctioning a NATO ally would be an unprecedented move and further damage the U.S.’ strained relationship with the organization.

But championing Brunson’s case should play well with Trump’s evangelical base, who have called for greater protections of Christians abroad and applauded moves like the prioritization of Christians in Trump’s refugee policy.

What’s the latest on Andrew Brunson’s case?

Brunson was released Wednesday, after 21 months in prison, for health reasons and put under house arrest, a move both Pence and Pompeo called “not good enough.” Pence demanded authorities “send [Brunson] home to America” immediately “or face the consequences.” He did not specify what form U.S. sanctions would take, but said they would be in place “until Pastor Andrew Brunson is free.”

Turkey’ foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu‏ responded by tweeting in English, “We will never tolerate threats from anybody. Rule of law is for everyone; no exception.”

President Erdogan has previously indicated he may be willing to swap Brunson for Fethullah Gulen.

Brunson is being represented by the American Center for Law and Justice, who said they had “mobilized [their] international resources” and praised President Trump’s “critical role” in working to secure Brunson’s freedom.