People Have Reacted Accordingly to Mayonnaise-Flavored Ice Cream's Debut
ac_bnphotos—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Cady Lang
3:23 PM EDT

The Internet functions as a veritable breeding grounds for food debates, few of which was have been more heated than the disdain people had for a new mayonnaise-flavored ice cream.

The debacle began when a Scottish ice cream parlor debuted the condiment-flavored sweet treat on their Instagram along with the caption, “Who knows a mayo addict?” According to a Today interview with Kyle Gentleman, the owner of the Falkirk, Scotland -based ice cream parlor ICE that came up with the idea for this mayonnaise flavor, the ice cream is a “full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste.”

As might be expected, the Internet had many strong feelings about this mayonnaise-flavored offering and took to social media to share them.

However, this may have been the most memorable Twitter response to the controversy.

