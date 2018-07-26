Meghan Markle's Latest Summer Outing Was a Polo Match

Prince Harry saddled up and hit the polo field today for a charity competition that raised money for his non-profit Sentebale and his new bride, Meghan Markle was on hand to cheer him on.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the event in Berkshire, England, wearing a blue Carolina Herrera dress to help her husband combine his love of polo and charity. She stood on the sidelines while Harry played on the Sentebale St. Regis team, which People reports was lead by polo star, Nacho Figueras. He and his wife, Delfina Blaquier attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding back in May.

The former Suits star is becoming well versed in the preferred sport of the royal family. At the end of June, she attended the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot to cheer on Harry as he competed with his brother, accompanied by her friends, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso with the goal of helping children affected by HIV and AIDS in Botswana and Lethoso. To raise awareness for the charity, earlier this week, Kensington Palace posted new photos from Harry’s trip to Lesotho last month where, as People reported, he opened a school and a house on behalf of Sentebale. He then traveled to the AIDS