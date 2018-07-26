Jimmy Kimmel Turned That Tape of Michael Cohen and President Trump Into a Mafia Movie

Jimmy Kimmel gave the tape of President Donald Trump’s conversation with former personal lawyer Michael Cohen the mafia movie treatment.

Kimmel laid into the surreptitious recording of Trump’s discussion with longtime personal attorney about a payment on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

His entry point? The interview Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis recently gave to CNN. “The only people who use cash are drug dealers and mobsters,” Davis said during the interview. And just like that, he supplied Kimmel with the ultimate fodder.

“When you hear Trump and Cohen talk, it does feel like they’re characters out of a mobster movie or drug dealers or something and since we only have the audio, no video, we decided to give this the Hollywood treatment,” Kimmel said.

He then played iconic clips from The Godfather, Scarface, and The Sopranos overlaid wth the audio from the taping.

Perhaps the lightest moment of clip comes when Trump requests a Coke, a snippet Kimmel felt was right in line with James Conway’s (Robert De Niro) diner oder in Goodfellas.

Watch the full video below.