A man has been charged with setting a wildfire near Los Angeles that burned 4,700 acres, five homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Cal Fire officers arrested Brandon N. McGlover and booked him five counts of arson to wild land, a release from the San Bernardino National Forest said Wednesday. McGlover is accused of setting five fires in Riverside County, the largest of which – dubbed the Cranston Fire – burned in and around the San Bernardino National Forest, the Associated Press reports. According to forest officials, the fire is 5% contained.

The rapidly-moving fire started around noon Wednesday and spread quickly toward the community of Idyllwild, sending people fleeing from more than 2,100 homes, according to the Times. As of Wednesday evening, 3,200 people were evacuated, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

McGlover, 32, was taken to the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, California.

The wildfires come as large parts of California are experiencing a heat wave.