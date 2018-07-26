Duty
Waterfront area of Mobile is covered by water caused by high tides from hurricane Camille. Mobile did not suffer any substantial wind damage.
Bettmann/Getty Images
By Natasha Trethewey
6:42 AM EDT

When he tells the story now he’s at the center of it,

everyone else in the house falling into the backdrop–

my mother, grandmother, an uncle, all dead now–props

in our story: father and daughter caught in memory’s half-light.

I’m too young to recall it, so his story becomes the story:

1969, Hurricane Camille bearing down, the old house

shuddering as if it will collapse. Rain pours into every room

and he has to keep moving, keep me out of harm’s way–

a father’s first duty: to protect. And so, in the story, he does:

I am small in his arms, perhaps even sleeping. Water is rising

around us and there is no higher place he can take me

than this, memory forged in the storm’s eye: a girl

clinging to her father. What can I do but this? Let him

tell it again and again as if it’s always been only us,

and that, when it mattered, he was the one who saved me.

Trethewey, a Mississippi native, is a two-time U.S. poet laureate and a Pulitzer Prize winner. Her new collection, Monument, will be published in November

This story is part of TIME’s August 6 special issue on the American South. Discover more from the issue here.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

This appears in the August 06, 2018 issue of TIME.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE