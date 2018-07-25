President Trump Delays Putin Visit Until 2019 Due to Mueller Probe
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, in the Oval Office at the White House July 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Pool — Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:00 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s proposed Washington meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been delayed until 2019.

National security adviser John Bolton, in a statement, cites special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as the reason for the delay.

Bolton says: “The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.”

The White House said last week that Trump had directed Bolton to invite Putin to Washington for a meeting in the fall. This came amid the backlash over Trump’s performance at a news conference with Putin following their Helsinki summit, and many members of Congress had objected to them meeting again in the fall.

