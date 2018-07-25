Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 13: Money examines big pharma’s move to freeze drug prices, Fortune delves into the Disney-Fox mega merger, TIME looks at the longest lunar eclipse of the century, and Sports Illustrated’s senior editor Gary Gramling discusses what to know about this year’s NFL training camp.