Swiss Rolls and bread are the latest products disappearing from store shelves amidst a string of food recalls also affecting Goldfish and Ritz crackers.

Due to possible salmonella contamination, Flowers Foods, Inc. is recalling Swiss Rolls sold under a variety of brand names nationwide, as well as Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

It appears that Flower Foods uses the same potentially tainted whey powder, sourced from Associated Milk Producers Inc., that prompted Pepperidge Farm and Mondelez International to preemptively yank certain Goldfish and Ritz crackers, respectively, from shelves, according to the FDA. It’s possible that other companies using this ingredient will also announce recalls in the coming days, the agency said.

Despite the panic among snack fans, no illnesses have been reported in connection with any of the recalled products, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in the agency’s statement that recalls have been triggered out of an abundance of caution. “I want to reinforce that, at this time, this is a cautionary step and we appreciate that these companies are taking these measures,” Gottlieb said.

Associated Milk Producers reiterated in a statement that the whey powder recall is precautionary, and that all samples have so far tested negative for salmonella.

“At AMPI, we are dedicated to producing dairy products that meet the highest quality and safety standards required by our customers as well as complying with all government food safety requirements,” the statement reads. “We are recalling this product as a precautionary measure and in keeping with our commitment to the best interests of our customers and consumers, and in line with the Food Safety Modernization Act and FDA requirements.”

People can become sick after eating food or drinking water that has been contaminated with salmonella bacteria. The infection typically results only in gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, fever and cramps and clears within three days, but it can lead to serious and potentially fatal complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.