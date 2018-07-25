Police Identify 10-Year-Old Girl Killed in Toronto Shooting

(TORONTO) — Toronto police have identified the 10-year-old girl killed in Sunday’s mass shooting as Julianna Kozis.

They say she is from Markham, Ontario, and her family is requesting privacy during their time of grief.

Police previously identified the other person killed in the shooting as 18-year-old Reese Fallon.

Investigators haven’t determined a motive for why 29-year-old Faisal Hussain fired a handgun into crowds in Toronto’s popular Greektown neighborhood Sunday night, killing the two females and wounding 13 people.