Judge Orders Release of Immigrant Arrested While Delivering Pizza to a New York Army Base
Protesters, with slogans written on pizza delivery boxes, demonstrate outside Federal Court on July 24, 2018, in New York before a deportation hearing for Pablo Villavicencio. - Immigration agents arrested Villavicencio, 35, at the Fort Hamilton military base in Brooklyn, New York, where he had gone to make a pizza delivery. He had been to the base several times before, presenting his New York city ID card that carries no mention of his immigration status. But on June 1 he was he was asked by a military policeman for proof that he was a legal resident of the US. When he failed to produce the required documents, the soldier detained him and called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP
By Associated Press
6:49 PM EDT

NEW YORK — A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.

Judge Paul Crotty issued an order late Tuesday saying Pablo Villavicencio (vee-uh-vih-SEHN’-see-oh) must be immediately released. The man is being held at a New Jersey lockup.

The judge says the release is necessary because his imminent removal from the United States is no longer reasonably foreseeable.

The judge says Villavicencio can remain in the United States while he exhausts his right to complete an effort to gain legal status. Villavicencio applied to stay in the U.S. after he married a U.S. citizen. They have two young girls.

Crotty ruled after hearing arguments earlier Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Cordaro argued for the case to be transferred to New Jersey.

