Majority of U.S. Voters Think Russia Has Compromising Information on President Trump

A slim majority of American voters believes that the Russian government has compromising information on President Donald Trump, according to a poll released Tuesday.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll taken after a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, 51% of American voters said Russia had compromising information, while 35% did not believe it.

Most Republicans have the opposite view, however. Seventy percent of GOP respondents told pollsters they do not believe there was compromising information, while only 18% said there was.

Read More: Trump Wanted a Summit With Putin. He Got Way More Than He Bargained For

Republicans were the only demographic group — whether party, gender, education, age or race — where a majority did not believe there was compromising information. White voters without a college degree and white men were evenly divided.

During a joint press conference after the Helsinki summit, Putin was asked if he had compromising information on Trump. He laughed, noting that 500 American businessmen, including Trump, once came to an economic forum in Russia.

“Do you think that we try to collect compromising material on each and every single one of them?” he said. “Well, it’s difficult to imagine an utter nonsense of a bigger scale than this.”

For his part, Trump argued that if Russia had compromising information on him “it would have been out long ago.”

The poll also found low ratings for the summit, with voters saying it was a failure for the U.S., 52% to 27%, and a success for Russia, 73% to 8%.

“President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia has delivered a small blow to his already poor standing with the American people,” said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll of 1,177 voters nationwide was taken from July 18-23. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.