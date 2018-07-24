Glenn Close has shockingly never won an Oscar. But during her Monday appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The Wife, it was clear that her golden statue is more than overdue.

After spotting Rose Byrne on the red carpet at Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center, Close staged a fainting episode right in front of her former Damages co-star. A laughing Byrne then tried to help Close up as the 71-year-old posed dramatically on the ground.

Rose Byrne and Glenn Close attend the Sony Pictures Classics' Los Angeles premiere of 'The Wife' held at Pacific Design Center on July 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. JB Lacroix/WireImage

When Close eventually popped back up, the pair were all smiles as they posed together for photos, making for a picture-perfect end to the stunt.

Glenn Close and Rose Byrne attend Sony Pictures Classics' Los Angeles Premiere of 'The Wife' at Pacific Design Center on July 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Close and Byrne starred opposite each other on Damages from 2007-2012 as ruthless litigator Patty Hewes and her protégée Ellen Parsons, respectively.