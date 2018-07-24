Sofia Vergara Warns Followers Her Instagram Was Hacked

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara has a message for her Instagram followers: her account has been hacked.

On Tuesday morning, Vergara took to Twitter to let fans know now to “answer those idiots.” “Don’t send them any info,” she wrote. “We r after them [sic].”

Vergara has 14.5 million followers on Instagram, and posted vacation photos with her sitcom co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita recently, as well as with her husband, fellow actor Joe Manganiello. She looked to be having a great time — up until this latest incident.

At least one scam-style post advertising a free giveaway on her Instagram was posted as of Tuesday morning, but was since been removed.

Fans should be wary when the tone or style of a celebrity’s postings switches up — and especially when free giveaways are on offer that don’t have to do with the celebrity’s work directly.