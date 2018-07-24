The Tour de France Had to Be Stopped After Riders Were Hit With Tear Gas
Christopher Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky / peloton stopped due to manifestation and launched tear gas / during the 105th Tour de France 2018, Stage 16 a 218km stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon on July 24, 2018 in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France.
Tim de Waele—Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:30 AM EDT

BAGNERES DE-LUCHON, France — Four-time champion Chris Froome was among riders who had their eyes treated for tear gas or pepper spray aimed at the peloton when a farmer’s protest interrupted the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday.

Police had to remove bales of hay blocking the road 30 kilometers into the 218-kilometer leg from Carcassonne to Bagneres De-Luchon. An Associated Press photographer at the scene witnessed Froome and other riders getting treated with eye drops while the peloton stopped for several minutes.

It was not immediately clear whether protesters or police used the chemicals.

This Tour has been marred by incidents as race organizers struggle to deal with angry fans protesting against Froome’s participation. After fans threw flares at riders in the climb to the ski resort of Alpe d’Huez, Tour organizers banned the use of smoke flares for the rest of the race.

Froome raced all season under the cloud of a potential ban for using twice the permitted level of salbutamol during his victory at the Spanish Vuelta in September. He was cleared only just before the Tour.

The stage taking the peloton from Carcassonne to the spa town of Bagneres-de-Luchon resumed after a 15-minute interruption.

Froome sits second in the general classification, 1 minute, 39 seconds behind Sky teammate Geraint Thomas.

